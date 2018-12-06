Yorgos Lanthimos’s “The Favourite” in 2018 AFI top 10 movie list

Yorgos Lathnimos’s “The Favourite” was among the top 10 list of movies for 2018 released by the American Film Institute’s (AFI),

Other picks included foreign-language film “Roma” by Alfonso Cuaron, which landed a Special Award from the American Film Institute film jury. The selections were made by two juries — which are a mix of critics, academics, and film professionals — celebrate the best of American cinema and television. This year’s crop is diverse, with films from veterans Spike Lee, Paul Schrader, Peter Farrelly, and Rob Marshall alongside relative newcomers Barry Jenkins, Ryan Coogler, and Bo Burnham, as well as actor-directors John Krasinski and Bradley Cooper.

The list is a considered a forerunner for Oscar nominations.

AFI MOVIES OF THE YEAR

“BlackKklansman”

“Black Panther”

“Eighth Grade”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“The Favourite”

“First Reformed”

“Green Book”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“A Quiet Place”

“A Star Is Born”