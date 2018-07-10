Yorgos Lanthimos’s “The Favourite” official trailer (video)

“The Favourite”, a film by highly acclaimed Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos released its official trailer. The movie is set in early 18th century England. The country is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving.



A frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne’s ill health and mercurial temper. When a new servant Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Sarah takes Abigail under her wing and Abigail sees a chance at a return to her aristocratic roots. As the politics of war become quite time-consuming for Sarah, Abigail steps into the breach to fill in as the Queen’s companion. Their burgeoning friendship gives her a chance to fulfill her ambitions and she will not let woman, man, politics or rabbit stand in her way.

The film will open on November 23rd.