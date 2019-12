Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite was the big winner at the European Film Awards on Saturday (December 7), winning eight prizes include best film, best director, best actress for Olivia Colman and best comedy.

The film also won four previously announced technical awards for best cinematography, costume design, editing and hair and make-up.

Neither Lanthimos nor Colman attended the ceremony in Berlin, with Colman sending a video message.

source screendaily.com