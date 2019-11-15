Yorkshire flood victims caught escaping in van filled with wet cannabis plants (photos)

Two men attempting to escape the devastating flooding in the north of England were found driving a van packed with cannabis plants – which had been destroyed by the extreme weather.
Police intercepted a van while it was transporting the wet plants from a factory that had been flooded in Worksop, Nottingham.
Officers spotted the van speeding at around 10:30′ pm on Sunday.
Two men fled into nearby fields and officers found the van was packed full of bin bags.
Ten bags containing 25 mature cannabis plants were seized, an amount with a total street value of over £20,000.
