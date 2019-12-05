You can stay in this house in London and then eat it! (photos)

It is called the Candy House

This Christmas you can take your festive cheer to the next level by enjoying a two-night stay in an edible Candy Cane House.

Set on a trendy Soho street, London, it looks a bit like the witch’s house in Hansel and Gretel, with large candy canes, candy swirls and lollipops on the front.

Each of the rooms inside the house is themed, there’s the Candy Lounge, the Coco Kitchen and the Ginger Breadroom.

The Ginger Breadroom is a fairytale-inspired room, with a four-poster bed, sugar cookie-inspired stepping stones, edible chocolate pine cones and a tasty gingerbread bedside clock.

