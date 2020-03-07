“You have seen nothing yet, this is only the beginning”: Turkey throws down the gauntlet!

The provocations from Ankara don’t seem to end as officials are making inflammatory statements almost daily against Greece and Europe, spreading fake news regarding the tension on the Greek-Turkish border.

Once again the Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu threatened us by saying that “we have seen nothing yet”, and that “this is only the beginning”.

According to the pro-government Sabah, Soylu repeated the accusations against the Greek authorities for the “inhumane treatment of immigrants” who besieged Europe’s borders for the ninth consecutive day.