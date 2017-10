You might be “special”, if music gives you goosebumps

Do you ever get that feeling when listening to a great song that makes all the hairs on your arm stand on end?

Personally this writer can remember getting chills when listening to ‘Whole Lotta Love’ by Led Zeppelin on the number 9 bus from Stourbridge when he was 16.

Experiencing sensations like goosebumps or a lump in the throat when listening to music is quite rare and unique.

Matthew Sachs a former undergraduate at Harvard, last year studied individuals who get chills from music to see how this feeling was triggered.

The research examined 20 students, 10 of which admitted to experiencing the aforementioned feelings in relation to music and 10 that didn’t and took brain scans of all of them all.

He discovered that those that had managed to make the emotional and physical attachment to music actually have different brain structures than those that don’t.

The research showed that they tended to have a denser volume of fibres that connect their auditory cortex and areas that process emotions, meaning the two can communicate better.

Sachs’s findings have been published in Oxford Academic but he is quoted by Neuroscience as saying:

This means if you do get chills from music you are more likely to have stronger and more intense emotions.

Plus these sensations can also be associated with memories linked to a certain song, which cannot be controlled in a laboratory setting.

Although the study was only small in size Sachs is currently conducting further research which will look at the brains activity when listening to songs that register certain reactions.

By doing so he hopes to learn what neurologically causes these reactions and could actually tap into treatment for psychological disorders.

source: indy100