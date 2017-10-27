You will not believe this cosplayer’s incredible transformations! (photos)

Cosplayers are perhaps some of the most creative and awe-inspiring fans around.

You will often see them in their droves at fan conventions, accurately dressed as their favourite characters.

Some have even managed to find ways to use it to rebel against the system in the workplace.

The costumes are often made entirely from scratch – which is impressive in itself.

As amazing as they all are few can hold a candle to Alyson Tabbitha, who has become a viral sensation thanks to her incredible skills.

Check out some of her amazing costumes!

source: indy100