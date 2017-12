It comes as no surprise that apart from the traditional Christmas carols, other songs related to the holiday season are also very popular. One of the most played melodies is Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas”. An interesting factoid is that the singer earns a cool 500 thousand euros a year in royalties from the song. Released way back in 1994, one can imagine how much the singer has already made off the song so far! Now that is quite the Christmas bonus…