“You’ll lose everything!” Trump issues ultimatum to Venezuelan military, says all options are open

US President Donald Trump warned the Venezuelan military that they are risking their lives and future by supporting President Maduro in a heated speech that left “all options” open to bring democracy in the Latin American country.

“We seek a peaceful transition of power, but all options are open,” Trump declared, speaking at Florida International University in Miami on Monday. Directly addressing the Venezuelan soldiers who continue to back President Nicolas Maduro, he gave them the choice of accepting self-proclaimed ‘interim president’ Juan Guaido’s “generous offer of amnesty,” or facing “no safe harbor, no easy exit, and no way out.”

“You will lose everything,” he cautioned. “I have a message for every official who is helping to keep Maduro in place. The eyes of the entire world are upon you today, every day and every day in the future.”

