Young Frenchman dies as he attempts graffiti on train wagons in Thiseio

A 19-year-old Frenchman died while he was attempting to paint graffiti on train wagons. According to suggestions, the man got electrocuted.

Together with two friends of the same age, the young Frenchman had arrived at the urban train ISAP station “Thiseio” short before 7:30 Wednesday evening.

While he was between two train wagons, he got electrocuted and died.

Fire brigades and police arrived at the accident scene.

An ambulance transferred the man to a nearby hospital where doctors could only confirm his death.

According to some media, he probably had touched some wire between the two wagons.

