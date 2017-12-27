Young Iranian gymnast to face disciplinary action for wearing “non-Islamic” uniform

A 10-year-old girl was summoned to an Islamic disciplinary committee in Iran because of photos showing her in her gymnastics uniform. She had allegedly participated in a gymnastic meeting in Malaysia with ‘non-Islamic’ attire, during a family trip to Armenia.

Iran regime’s Tasnime news agency reported on Monday, December 25 that images of an Iranian gymnast girl had been published, showing her participating in competitions hosted by the Kuala Lumpur city in Malaysia without her hijab cover and appropriate Islamic uniform.

Following the release of the photos, Zahra Incheh Daragahi, chairwoman of the gymnasium federation of the Iranian regime, said: “This dispatch was not from the federation. The trip was conducted by her family and the father accompanied her on this trip. Of course, this is what I have seen in the pictures that her father had been with her in the tournament. So, it’s likely that this is a tourist trip with her father, and the federation has not played a role. ”

The chairwoman of the gymnastics federation also said: “Unfortunately, we have to deal with this case, and we will inform the Ministry of Sports and Youth with the decision of the disciplinary committee about the action to be done. It’s so unique that it has even surprised us.”

Farshid Abdiopour, the father of the ten-year-old girl, has denied claims about his daughter and said she had not participated in the Malaysia gymnastics competition. He stressed that photos which were published on social networks are related to his daughter’s training in Armenia, and he himself had taken the photos.

“These pictures are not related to the Kuala Lumpur contest, and my daughter was training in Armenia,” he told the ISNA news agency. This was our visit to Armenia with my family and in the presence of my wife, my daughter and son”.