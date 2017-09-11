Young woman has no vagina! (video)

Choosing to engage in or abstain from sex sounds like a simple enough proposition for most people. But imagine if you did not have the option, not because of impotency but due to a lack of sexual organs! Kaylee Moats, 22, from Gilbert, Arizona, was born with Mayer Rokitansky Küster Hauser syndrome (MRKH), which means she has no cervix, uterus, or vaginal opening. The young woman born without a vagina hopes to have a life-changing surgery that would allow her to have sex with her boyfriend and, in her own words, “feel like a woman.”