YouTube bans comments on videos with minors

YouTube announced on Thursday that it will switch off the comments section on videos showing minors, in response to reports that highlighted the problem of paedophiles leaving sexual comments on videos of children.

“We recognize that comments are a core part of the YouTube experience and how you connect with and grow your audience. At the same time, the important steps we’re sharing today are critical for keeping young people safe,” the company said in a blog post.

YouTube has disabled comments on tens of millions of videos the company believes “could be subject to predatory behaviour.” While the new policy is designed to create a safer community, YouTube said it will allow some creators to keep their comments sections active.

more at fortune.com