YouTuber sentenced to jail after attempting to film Area 51

The two men pleaded guilty to the misdemeanours trespassing and illegal parking

Two Dutch tourists have pleaded guilty to trespassing after they were arrested for attempting to capture footage of US government site Area 51.

On Monday, Govert Sweep, 21, and Ties Granzier, 20, were sentenced to a year in county jail, following their 10 September arrest in Nevada. They will only serve three days if they agree to pay fines of $2,280 each.

According to the two men, who were arrested about three miles into the nearby Nevada National Security Site, they can speak, write and read English and saw the “No Trespassing” signs, but were curious about the heavily guarded location.

The Nevada National Security Site, a government nuclear facility, is more than 10 miles from Area 51.

