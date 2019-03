A model from Belarus reminds us that brains and beauty do mix, and do so very well.

Yuliya Tsishchanka is sharing hot photos on her Instagram account lying on her bed while reading.

The 18-year-old babe was nominated for this year’s Sports Illustrated magazine contest, loves reading, is a writer of short stories, and wants some time to deal with writing. She also undergraduate biology student, planning to become a dentist.