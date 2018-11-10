Yves Saint Laurent releases “penis” jewellery (photos)

They’re not what we’d choose to wear for Sunday lunch with our grandma but if you’re a fan of jewellery that’s a little bit different — look no further.

Designer brand Yves Saint Laurent has just released a controversial new line of jewellery and it includes a rather graphic pair of penis earrings and a penis pendant necklace.

The engraved penises are made of golden brass and the earrings retail for about $280 while the penis pendant is priced at a staggering $680.

The “Penis Dangle” hook earrings are for pierced ears only and are engraved with “Saint Laurent Paris,” while the graphic necklace features an adjustable chain and a sizeable penis pendant charm.

