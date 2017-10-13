Zafeiropoulos murder: Police have found DNA traces of killers

Police have found DNA traces of murderers at the office of 52-year-old lawyer, Michael Zafeiropoulos, who was murdered on Thursday night in his office on 154, Asklepio Street.

The material, which is believed to belong to the two killers and found in the meeting room, includes, according to information, hair and other elements.

The genetic material has already been sent to the laboratories of the Greek police headquarters (EL.AS). The process of forensic testing is expwected to last several days, since around 80% of the DNA is can be identified in about a week.

Meanwhile, the long testimony of the murderd lawyer’s associate and partner continued at the Hellenic Police headquarters (GADA). The 32-year-old man is the only one that saw the perpetrators.