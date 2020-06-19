ZEUS F-16 Demonstration pilot killed in bike crash

On Thursday, June 18, shortly after 10 pm when the 33-year-old pilot and member of the ZEUS Demonstration Team of the Hellenic Air Force (HAF), Manolis Garefalakis, Heraklion, was killed in a traffic accident with his motorcycle on Souda Avenue, just outside Chania, Crete.

Garefalakis was born in 1987 in Kastelli, Heraklion. In 2006 he was admitted to the Icarus School and graduated in July 2010. In 2012, he was assigned to the 336 Squadron flying A-7E Corsair IIs and then in 2014 to the 115FW/SMET in F-16 Block52+ aircraft. Since 2015 he has assigned to the 343 Squadron. He had more than 700 flight hours, 500 of which were on F-16s. He was the narrator of the F-16 “ZEUS” Demonstration Team.

