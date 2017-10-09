Zombies in major cities celebrate “World Zombie Day” (photos)

Thousands of people around the world donned zombie costumes Saturday to mark World Zombie Day, a fundraiser to combat hunger that was filled with fake blood and braaaaiiiins.

Founded in 2006 in Pittsburgh, where Dawn of the Dead was filmed, the event now attracts aficianados from around the globe, including London and Paris. They’re asked to donate nonperishable food for local food banks before they participate.

Organizers say Pittsburgh’s Zombie Walk has established three world records for numbers of participants through the years, though it’s tough to find official numbers. The zombies are discouraged from touching anyone as they shamble around and to avoid smearing fake blood on walls, signs or buildings.

