Zookeeper mauled by two lions in Australia

A zookeeper in New South Wales was airlifted to a Sydney hospital after being attacked by two lions on the NSW South Coast.

The woman sustained bites to her head and neck and is in a critical condition, according to paramedics.

An ambulance officer who rushed to the scene of the attack said she walked into an enclosure to retrieve a zookeeper who had been mauled by two lions. The keeper was named this evening as 35-year-old Jennifer Brown, while the animals had already been controlled and moved into cages just metres away at Shoalhaven Zoo, on the state’s South Coast.

Inspector Faye Stockman said zoo staff accompanied paramedics into the lions’ den.