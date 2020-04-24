Zoom video app growth “explodes” (infographic)

Popular productivity tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams have increased drastically since the beginning of social distancing restrictions from COVID-19

The usage of popular productivity tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams have increased drastically since the beginning of social distancing restrictions from COVID-19. Now, one of the most widely used video conferencing tools has released data showing its number of daily users has grown exponentially.

Video conferencing company Zoom released data showing the number of daily users in meetings is roughly 300 million. That’s an astounding 50 percent increase from the 200 million number they released just a month earlier. Even more shocking, Zoom’s daily user rate was reportedly only roughly 10 million in December of last year. That’s an increase of 30 times in just four months.

All productivity tools have seen tremendous growth in the last couple of months. Microsoft Teams recently reported a user base of 44 million – up from 20 million in one month. Slack has also seen a sharp increase in daily concurrent users, now totaling more than 12.5 million. As restrictions remain, digital and technology companies are continuing to see unprecedented levels of user growth. Time will tell whether they can capitalize despite a shrinking global economy.

