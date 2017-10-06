Zythognosia: A beer lovers’ meeting at Zappeion

Zappeion Hall will host on the 14th and 15th of October the 4th Athens Craft Beer Expo “Zythognosia”, were beer lovers will have the chance to taste Greek and foreign beers alike, as a very large number of microbrewers will participate in the event in order to present their products for the very first time.

The expo will include beer-tasting sessions for unique beers that combine extreme tastes for a surprising, and tasty, result. Beers from all over Greece like Crete, Evia, Chios, Rhodes, Santorini, the Peloponnese, Cephalonia, Mykonos, Macedonia and mainland Greece (Sterea Ellada), will be presented side-by-side with unique label beer from countries where microbrewery flourishes, as in the United States, Britain and Italy.

The exhibition will be open from 12:00 to 21:00 on both days.