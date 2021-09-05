12 killed in Egypt bus crash

Medical sources said that so far 34 injured have been reported

Twelve people were killed and 34 others injured in a bus crash last night on the Suez – Cairo Road when a tourist bus overturned and collided against a concrete barrier.

A security source said that the bus was carrying about 60 people, all families, and relatives, who were returning from Sharm el-Sheikh from Cairo.

The bus was coming from Sharm el-Sheikh and heading to Cairo when the accident occurred at the Suez-Cairo road.

The Suez Ambulance Authority announced that 30 ambulances had been sent to transfer the injured from the scene of the accident to Suez General Hospital and nearby hospitals.

The Suez Health Directorate declared a state of emergency in the general hospital to treat the injured, and operations rooms were opened for cases that needed surgical intervention.

source egyptindependent.com