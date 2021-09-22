3.4 magnitude earthquake in Thebes

The quake was recorded at 09:06 with an epicentre three kilometers east northeast of the city of Boeotia

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale occurred at 09:06 on Thursday morning in Thebes, with a focal depth of 10.4 km.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute revised upwards its initial estimate of the seismic vibration, from 3.3 to 3.4 Richter.

The quake was recorded at 09:06 with an epicentre three kilometers east northeast of the city of Boeotia and a focal depth of 10.4 kilometres.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Institute also recorded the quake at 3.4 on the Richter scale, just two kilometres from Thebes, with a focal depth of two kilometers.

also read

Effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine drops to 74% after five months, study finds