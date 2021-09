There have been a series of light tremors across Greece recently

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale hit near the island of Nisyros on Friday.

According to the preliminary examination by the Geodynamic Institute of Athens, which recorded the earthquake at 12:12, its epicentre was in the sea area, 11 kilometres southeast of Nisyros, with a focal depth of 10 kilometres.

There have been a series of light tremors across Greece recently.

also read

The unique, yet little-known, archaeological sites of eastern Attica