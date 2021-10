A strong earthquake measures 3.7 on the Richter scale that was felt in Heraklion at 3.47 at noon was recorded by the Geodynamic Institute of Athens. The quake was initially estimated at 3.9 on the Richter scale.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 12km SW of Arkalochori and its focal depth was estimated at 15 kilometres.

Aftershocks are a common occurrence after the great earthquake of September 27, however, in the last days, the aftershocks were quite powerful.