3rd Century decapitated bodies unearthed in England from Roman era

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: June 2, 2021

33% of those found had been executed

A cluster of decapitated bodies discovered at a burial site was probably from victims of Roman military executions, archaeologists have said. The “exceptionally high” number of 3rd Century decapitated bodies were found at a military supply farm settlement at Somersham, Cambridgeshire.

Several were kneeling when they were struck from behind with a sword. Archaeologist Isabel Lisboa said 33% of those found had been executed, compared to 6% in most Roman British cemeteries. Three cemeteries were excavated revealing 52 burials, of which 17 were decapitated.

At least one of those executed – an older woman found face-down – appears to have been tortured immediately before death or mutilated afterwards. Their heads were found placed at their feet or lower legs.

