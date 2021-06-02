3rd Century decapitated bodies unearthed in England from Roman era

A cluster of decapitated bodies discovered at a burial site was probably from victims of Roman military executions, archaeologists have said. The “exceptionally high” number of 3rd Century decapitated bodies were found at a military supply farm settlement at Somersham, Cambridgeshire.

Several were kneeling when they were struck from behind with a sword. Archaeologist Isabel Lisboa said 33% of those found had been executed, compared to 6% in most Roman British cemeteries. Three cemeteries were excavated revealing 52 burials, of which 17 were decapitated.