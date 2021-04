It is the 3rd quake in the day

A new 4.1 magnitude tremor on the Richter scale occurred at 18:23 in the sea area off Nisyros. The epicentre was registered 19 kilometres southwest of Nisyros, with a depth of 6.9 kilometers.

Earlier in the morning, two more quakes measuring 4 on the Richter scale shook the area. The island is in Dodecanese cluster of islands, situated between the islands of Kos and Tilos.