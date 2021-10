It is the latest in a series of tremors across Greece

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck near Nisyros a short while ago, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

The earthquake was recorded at 17:03, nine kilometers south-southeast of the island. The focal depth is estimated at five kilometres.

Greece has been experiencing a series of earthquakes over the past month.

also read

Turkish frigate provocatively calls on survey ship to depart from Cypriot waters

Barbershop Shakes as Earthquake Rocks Crete (video)