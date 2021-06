One of the most legendary post-WWII military missions took place 40 years to the day.

It is the Israeli air raid on the Osirak nuclear plant in Iraq, under the code name “Operation Opera”.

Eight F-16As and six F-15As, after a 1,000-kilometer flight at Opera, destroyed Iraq’s nuclear ambitions.

Watch a declassified part of the original footage:

