5,000 Dutch fans allowed mask-free entry at football match in Covid-19 experiment

In a government-backed initiative called Back to Live organised by the publicly funded agency Fieldlab, 5,000 Dutch fans who were Covid-19 free were allowed to enter the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam for Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia (Holland won 2-0) at special sites from 8 am that morning and recorded that on a CoronaCheck app with a QR code. They were divided into different sections, with some having to wear face masks but others allowed to go without to show their support for Frank de Boer’s side, who lost 4-2 in Turkey on Wednesday.

The Dutch capital is set to host matches at this summer’s delayed Euro 2020 and the supporters, who all tested negative for Covid-19, were at the match as part of an experiment to see whether events with spectators can take place safely during the pandemic.

The Dutch became the third team after Norway and Germany to carry out a pre-match protest in favour of rights for the migrant workers involved in stadium construction for next year’s finals in Qatar.

They entered the field in Amsterdam wearing T-shirts with the message “Football supports CHANGE”, aimed at the Gulf state.

Qatar has faced criticisms for its treatment of migrant workers, many of whom are involved in preparations for the 2022 World Cup, with campaigners accusing employers of exploitation and forcing labourers to work in dangerous conditions.