6.0 earthquake hits Victoria, Australia

The earthquake was reported to have a depth of 10km

An earthquake rocked Melbourne at 9.15 am Wednesday.

The Victorian State Emergency Service (SES) reports that the magnitude 6.0 earthquake occurred with an epicentre near Mansfield in Victoria. People around Melbourne felt the quake, with residents as far as Canberra and Sydney reporting that they felt tremors.

Geoscience Australia, the government body that reports on significant earthquakes, said that the depth of the earthquake had a depth of 10km.

There are reports of significant damage in some parts of Victoria.

source neoskosmos.com