An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude struck Japan’s northwestern Chiba Prefecture, which lies east of the capital Tokyo, on Thursday evening, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The tremor was measured at an initial depth of 80 kilometers (50 miles). The earthquake was felt strongly in Tokyo, according to CNN teams on the ground.

