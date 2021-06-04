77th Distomo Massacre European events start on Sunday, June 10

A series of events in the framework of a multi-day European conference remembering the victims of the WWII Distomo Massacre by Nazi forces will take place starting on Sunday, June 6. The multifaceted remembrance will focus on Nazi crimes against humanity in Europe and society’s debt to never forget the innocent victims. The online conference marks this year’s events marking the 77th anniversary of the Martyrdom Distomo Massacre.

The Conference will be attended by university professors, lawyers, scientists, activists, artists, and representatives of Museums of the Victims from Greece, Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Germany and will be aired online at the link of the site of the Municipality (www.daa.gov.gr/newsite/) which will be linked to the channel of the Municipality on Youtube.

The Distomo massacre was a Nazi war crime perpetrated by members of the Waffen-SS in the village of Distomo, Greece, in 1944, during the German occupation of Greece during World War II.

The 5-day events of the Municipality of Distomo, Arachova Antikyra begin and end with two symbolic marches of residents:

-The first – the well-known “Road of Sacrifice” – is dedicated to the 228 massacred of Distomo and will take place on Sunday morning (6/6, 8 am) starting at Karakolithos and ending at Distomo.

-The second “the Path of Salvation” which is established for the first time- is dedicated to the survivors of the Massacre as the end of the walkers is the cave of Agios Mama on the slope of the olive grove where many residents of the Town found refuge after the Slaughter of Boeotia (on the day of the anniversary 10/6. time 6 p.m.).

The Conference will be online, while the participants in the “Road” and the “Path” will have a symbolic character – with the hope that in 2022 the commemorative events will be carried out as per normal.