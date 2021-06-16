Italy: A bomb was found & neutralized in a vehicle near the “Olympic” Stadium

The police is continuing its investigation to locate and identify the suspects

As it became known, shortly before 20:00, a bomb was found in a parked car that was located a short distance from the “Olympic” stadium.

The car was located in the Piazza Mancini which is a short distance from the stadium where the game between Italy and Switzerland will take place, a place where several fans pass on the way to the “Olympic”.

Suspicions around the vehicle increased when passers-by heard certain “strange sounds”. The authorities neutralized the bomb.

The police is continuing its investigation to locate and identify the suspects.

See Also:

TUI: German bookings for holidays in Greece are better than 2019!