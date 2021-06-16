Italy: A bomb was found & neutralized in a vehicle near the “Olympic” Stadium

As it became known, shortly before 20:00, a bomb was found in a parked car that was located a short distance from the “Olympic” stadium.
The car was located in the Piazza Mancini which is a short distance from the stadium where the game between Italy and Switzerland will take place, a place where several fans pass on the way to the “Olympic”.
Suspicions around the vehicle increased when passers-by heard certain “strange sounds”. The authorities neutralized the bomb.
The police is continuing its investigation to locate and identify the suspects.
👉 #Euro2020 – Allarme bomba prima di #Italia – #Svizzera
Ecco cosa è successo a #Roma 👇#lBDV #LeBombeDiVladhttps://t.co/oPp4Syxo8V
— Le Bombe di Vlad (@LeBombeDiVlad) June 16, 2021
TUI: German bookings for holidays in Greece are better than 2019!