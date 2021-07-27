Actor Petros Filippidis remanded for rape and attempted rape

He faces one charge of rape and two of attempted rape

Actor Petros Filippidis was remanded, after his statement to the Prosecutor under incognito for the outstanding allegation of one case of rape and two attempted rapes after a series of complaints from his female colleagues against him.

The actor was summoned before the 15th regular Prosecutor in charge of the investigation, to defend himself for the serious indictment he faces in a felony degree and denied all charges, but he failed to convince investigators and prosecutors who ordered his detention.

The actor was at the centre of the Greek#metoo movement last February when the first revelations about sexual abuse began in the Greek entertainment industry.

