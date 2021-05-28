Al-Monitor: Egypt sets conditions for full normalization with Turkey

He stressed that Turkey must realize that any improvement will not come at the expense of the Egypt’s relationship with any other country

In light of the recent attempts at rapprochement between Cairo and Ankara, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry listed some conditions for restoring normal relations between the two countries during an interview with TeN TV on May 18. “These items are requirements that Egypt has always put forward, which are taking into account the nature of international relations based on respecting privacy, not interfering in internal affairs and not sponsoring any extremists opposing the state,” he said.

Shoukry added, “There are signs of Turkey’s desire to change its approach toward Egypt, and these signs have raised the level of communication to the political level leading exploratory consultations. [These consultations] came as an attempt to put forward Egypt’s expectations to manage this relationship [with Turkey] in the coming period, as well as [manage] its policy to achieve stability in the region”.

See Also:

Philip Morris International and Papastratos S.A. – Leaders in sustainable development

Greece presents EU Digital COVID Certificate – European Council President Charles in attendance (video)

Shoukry further noted, “What we expect is for Turkey to modify the course of [its] politics so that it does not intersect with Egyptian interests, especially when it comes to Egyptian national security, and this falls within the framework of taking practical steps that can be monitored and evaluated. There will be other exploratory rounds that will lead to normalization once we are assured that the Egyptian interests are fully taken into account.”

Read more: Al-Monitor