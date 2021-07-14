Alimos: Video of the knife attack against a teenager (video)

A video documenting the scene of the savage attack that took place in Alimos by minors against a 14-year-old, is presented by protothema.gr.

The video is not the moment of the attack, but the minutes before and after it, as at the beginning the group of nine minors can be seen heading towards the fast food restaurant where the attack took place and after a few seconds, after stabbing the 14-year-old, they seem to be running away from the spot again.

The nine minors, six boys and three girls, were located by the authorities and arrested, with the charge that weighs on them being that of robbery, while one of them is also accused of possession of a weapon.

See Also:

Weather: Three-day heatwave with 40 degrees Celsius

The 14-year-old recognized them, while according to the information, as soon as the police located them and proceeded to arrest them, they threw their dropped their mobile phones.

Two of the perpetrators are known to the authorities from past cases.

Seven are from Albania, one from Georgia and the other from Moldova.