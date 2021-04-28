Ancient Roman settlement discovered in Bulgaria

A vast archaeological site, which was an Ancient Roman settlement with traces from the earliest Roman presence in today’s Bulgaria in the 1st century BC and was located halfway between the large Roman Empire cities of Bononia (today’s Vidin) and Ratiaria (today’s Archar) has been discovered by archaeologists in rescue excavations near the Danube River in Northwest Bulgaria, as archaeologybulgaria.com reports.

The previously unknown Roman settlement in question has been found due to rescue excavations for the construction of the Sofia – Vidin Highway. It is located along the Vidbol River, a local tributary of the Danube, near the towns of Sinagovtsi and Dunavtsi, Vidin Municipality, in Bulgaria’s northwestern “corner” sandwiched between Romania and Serbia.

Besides the Roman Era finds spanning a period from the 1st century BC until at least the 3rd century AD, the newly discovered archaeological site near Sinagovtsi also contains structures from the Early Iron Age, respectively Ancient Thrace; from the Early Middle Ages in the 7th – 8th century, the time of the Ancient Bulgars and the early period of the First Bulgarian Empire (632/680 – 1018 AD); and a late medieval Christian necropolis most likely dating to the early Ottoman period (15th – 17th century).

feature image – Fortress Baba Vida in the city of Vidin

also read

Extreme right MEP Giannis Lagos remanded in Brussels

S&P Ratings Agency upgrades Greek banks