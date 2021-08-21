Anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne and Sydney clash with police (videos)

Seven officers were hospitalised as a result of the clashes

Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne and Sydney clashed with police on Saturday resulting in hundreds of arrests.

Seven officers were hospitalised as a result of the clashes, as the country saw its highest ever single-day rise in COVID-19 cases.

Mounted police used pepper spray in Melbourne to break up crowds of more than 4,000 surging toward police lines, while smaller groups of protesters were prevented from congregating in Sydney by a large contingent of riot police.

Victoria state police said that they arrested 218 people in the state capital Melbourne. They issued 236 fines and kept three people in custody for assaulting police. The arrested people face fines of A$5,452 ($3,900) each for breaching public health orders.

Police in New South Wales, where Sydney is the capital, said they charged 47 people with breaching public health orders or resisting arrest, among other offences, and issued more than 260 fines ranging from A$50 ($35) to $3,000. The police said about 250 people made it to the city for the protest.

source reuters

♦️WHEN ENOUGH IS ENOUGH?♦️ Protesters In Melbourne Australia Have Reached Their Breaking Point Charging Police Barricades! FIGHTING MAD…FIGHTING BACK! Enough Already! pic.twitter.com/ORzBsgWT6q — ♦️GALLOPING GAYE♦️ (@GallopingGaye) August 21, 2021