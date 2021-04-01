Apple Several Ticks Ahead in the Smartwatch Market (infographic)

Apple is considering adding a more rugged version of the Apple Watch to its smartwatch roster

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple is considering adding a more rugged version of the Apple Watch to its smartwatch roster. The new model would feature a more solid casing, possibly akin to Casio’s popular G-Shock watches, and be targeted at athletes who need their watch to withstand extreme conditions.

While the original Apple Watch is also marketed (and widely used) as a fitness companion, its waterproof exterior is quite delicate and prone to scratches when things get a bit rougher. Considering the popularity of extreme sports watches, a move into that segment would certainly make sense for Apple.

According to estimates from Counterpoint Research, Apple shipped 33.9 million Apple Watches last year, making the Cupertino-based tech giant the clear leader in the smartwatch market. Originally released in 2015, the Apple Watch is currently in its sixth generation, with each iteration gaining some new features, many of which have been health-oriented in recent years.

