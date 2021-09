Athens Pride marched to the Parliament (photos)

There was only a pride parade, without a concert this year

The demonstrators gathered in Klafthmonos Square and reached Syntagma Square.

With the central slogan “This is what unites us” they marched to the Parliament.

The police proceeded with a series of traffic regulations.

According to the organizers, there was only a pride parade, without a concert.

The organizers took care to maintain the appropriate distances and use a mask throughout the event.

See Also:

Mitsotakis’ speech at the 85th TIF – Measures up to €3.4 billion announced by the Prime Minister