Athens Stock Exchange records slight rise at opening session

Share prices on the Athens StockMarket are recording an upward trend at the opening of today’s session with the market breaking the levels of 900 points, amid a slight upward tick of European markets. The General Price Index at 11:00, stood at 902.80 points, marking an increase of 0.60%.

The value of the transactions amounts to 5.98 million euros. The index of high capitalisation increased by 0.61%, while the index of medium capitalisation increased by 0.51%.

All the shares of high capitalization are increasing with the most notable rise recorded by the shares of Alpha Bank (+ 1.92%), PPC (+ 1.54%), EYDAP (+ 1.29%), and ELPE (+1,24%).