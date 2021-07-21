Australian city of Brisbane to host 2032 Summer Olympics

The victory led to a fireworks display in Brisbane that was broadcast to IOC members in their five-star hotel in Tokyo

Brisbane was picked Wednesday to host the 2032 Olympics, the inevitable winner of a one-city race steered by the IOC to avoid rival bids.

The Games will go back to Australia 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics. Melbourne hosted the Games in 1956.

“We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games in Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told International Olympic Committee voters in an 11-minute live video link from his office.

When the award was later confirmed, winning the vote 72-5, Morrison raised both arms in the air and gave two thumbs up.

The victory led to a fireworks display in Brisbane that was broadcast to IOC members in their five-star hotel in Tokyo.

Brisbane follows 2028 host Los Angeles in getting 11 years to prepare for hosting the Games. Paris will host in 2024.

The 2032 deal looked done months before the formal decision at the IOC meeting, which was held ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games.

source nypost.com

also read

Tolis Voskopoulos funeral services at 3pm (live streaming)

Egypt finds ancient military vessel, Greek graves in sunken city