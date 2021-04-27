Ban on inter-municipal travel to be lifted

Another step for the return to normalcy and the recovery of daily life will be made from next Monday, May 3, as in addition to the opening of the restaurants and cafes, we will see the abolition of the ban on inter-municipal travel.

The inter-municipal movements are currently allowed only on weekends, while movement on weekdays is limited via a specific framework that allows citizens only to visit a doctor or go to a retail store or beauty salon. From now on, from Easter Monday, these restrictions will no longer apply.

The “three-phase” timetable for the next step in lifting the lockdown includes not only the reopening of the outdoor restaurants on May 3, but also the return of students to school on May 10 and the opening of tourism on May 15, in parallel with the abolition of the ban on movement from prefecture to prefecture without exceptions.

Although it has not been officially announced, in one of the above steps the obligation to send an SMS for our transportation is expected to be abolished.

also read

The Covid-19 Vaccination Race (infographic)