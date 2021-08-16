Banksy: They vandalized his new graffiti 24 hours after he revealed it’s his work (photos)

Residents of a seaside town in England have been outraged by the vandalism of a graffiti by the famous street artist Banksy, almost 24 hours after its creator confirmed that it is indeed his work.

The mysterious artist, whose true identity remains unknown, recently visited the seaside town of Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and left behind a graffiti depicting a rat relaxing in a beach chair under an umbrella.

But, just 24 hours after the confirmation that the talented creator is behind the “bathed” rat, surprised locals discovered on Sunday that their new city attraction had been covered in white paint.

See Also:

Scientists successfully “wake” microbes that had remained dormant for 100 Million years

Before:

After: