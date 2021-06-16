Biden’s blunder as he confuses Putin with Trump (video)

He tried to save it

The American president Joe Biden’s blunder after the meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Geneva has gone viral.

It all started when Biden, after the electrifying atmosphere in the meeting with Putin, tried to talk about the results of the talks.

Freudian Slip of the Day: Biden refers to President Putin as President Trump, then quickly corrects himself. pic.twitter.com/K6TqjhzpyI — The Recount (@therecount) June 16, 2021

See Also:

How the Hellenic Navy tricked a Turkish corvette trying to stop a live fire exercise (photos)

However, as Biden was trying to refer to Putin, he got confused and instead he called him “Trump”, before trying to correct himself.

It is not the first time, however, that President Biden makes such mistakes.