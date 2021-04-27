MEP Giannis Lagos arrested in Belgium

Giannis Lagos, the extreme right MEP of Golden Dawn, was arrested in Belgium, after a European arrest warrant issued against him. His immunity had been lifted by the European Parliament. The warrant against him was issued after the conviction by the Prosecutor of Appeals and after the lifting of his immunity by the European Parliament when the Greek Police and Europol were notified.

According to information, Lagos was under close police surveillance as the decision to lift his immunity was imminent with the Greek Ministry of Citizen Protection in collaboration with the Belgian police authorities and Europol. Lagos was arrested at his home in Brussels.

The relevant vote in the plenary of the European Parliament took place on Monday afternoon and the results were announced earlier on Tuesday morning, 658 voted in favor and 25 against, while 10 abstained.