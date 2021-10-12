Strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake southeast of Crete – There are reported damages (video-photos) (Upd.3)

Watch video from the moment of the earthquake

UPDATE: The revised magnitude of the earthquake is 6,3 on the Richter scale.

Watch the moment of the earthquake:

Άν δείτε το βίντεο ο #σεισμός ήταν 6,4 ρίχτερ κράτησε περιπου 29 δευτερόλεπτα με συνεχείς αυξομειώσεις της έντασης του .

Είχα ένα ράπισμα μήκους 5 μέτρων στην αποθήκη του μαγαζιου

Ελπίζω να μην έχουμε χειρότερα. #κρητη #earthquake pic.twitter.com/xBNA0nLDIk — Μανόλης della Creta (@baxebanis) October 12, 2021

UPDATE: In the coming few days we will know if it is the main earthquake.

The earthquake was particularly felt in Heraklion, as it had intensity and duration, resulting in panic among the residents, who took to the streets, parks and squares for safety.

A small church in Sitia collapsed.

The earthquake was felt in other islands as well such as Santorini and Rhodes.

UPDATE: According to the first information, there are reported damages.

The focal depth was 8,2 km, 51 km from Sitia.

According to the experts this earthquake seems not to be related to the big earthquake at Arkalochori, Crete a few weeks ago.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake occurred at 12:24′ in the south-southeast of Crete.

According to information of the Geodynamic Institute, the earthquake occurred in a sea area at 30 km south-southeast of Zakros, while the focal depth was located at 5 km.

